The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Home
Medical
Legal
Civil Liberties
Podcast
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Gold Report

Simone Gold, MD, JD is a champion of medical freedom and civil liberties. As the Founder of AFLDS and CEO of GoldCare Health & Wellness, Dr. Gold provides expert legal and medical analysis of the most critical topics affecting our freedoms.

People

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture