CMS Pulls the Plug on Vaccine Bonuses
Parents complain that vaccine bonuses distort medical judgment and result in high-pressure sales tactics around childhood vaccinations
22 hrs ago
•
Yudi Sherman
70
18
17
December 2025
First They Came for the Doctors
George Washington warned about meddling bureaucrats usurping our rights. It's time to stop their power grab.
Dec 31, 2025
•
Dr. Simone Gold
66
1
21
A New Year for Justice
Pfizer is still defending its deadly mRNA shots. Fauci is still lecturing us on "disinformation." Here's our New Years' resolution.
Dec 30, 2025
•
Dr. Simone Gold
19
11
We Spent the Year Fighting for Freedom. We’re Ending it With Another Win.
More than 1,000 school districts violate parents' constitutional rights—and we're fighting back
Dec 29, 2025
•
Dr. Simone Gold
12
6
Massachusetts Backs Off Draconian Gender Mandate After Major Backlash
The state has walked back a policy forcing foster families to adhere to gender ideology or lose their licenses
Dec 28, 2025
•
Yudi Sherman
16
2
4
The Gold Report Weekly Wrap-Up
Check out this week’s stories and updates, with commentary from Dr. Simone Gold
Dec 27, 2025
•
Gold Report Staff
5
Daily Dose: 'Ideology Has Infected Science' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
AFLDS.org with Dr.
Dec 27, 2025
•
Dr. Simone Gold
69
24
5:22
Democrat Judge Blocks State Ban on Food Dyes
Despite the law being passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, an Obama appointee feels it is too broad.
Dec 26, 2025
•
Yudi Sherman
17
4
14
We’re Wiping Off the ‘Stain on Our Nation’s History’
The HHS is finally moving to defund child butchery. But transpredators are mobilizing.
Dec 25, 2025
•
Dr. Simone Gold
23
2
13
State Department Sanctions Foreign Operatives for Censoring Americans
The sanctions are the Trump administration’s first direct counter-strike against an emerging global censorship regime
Dec 24, 2025
•
Yudi Sherman
14
1
6
Licensed to Kill: When Bureaucrats Play God
A government that solves suffering with death has claimed an authority it was never given.
Dec 23, 2025
•
Dr. Simone Gold
15
2
8
Medical Freedom’s Holiday Gift: The AAP Gets Defunded
Between pushing dangerous shots, medical mutilation, and support for "pregnant people," the AAP has become a menace to children's health.
Dec 22, 2025
•
Dr. Simone Gold
11
3
