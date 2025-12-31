The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Home
Medical
Legal
Civil Liberties
Podcast
Archive
Leaderboard
About

December 2025

First They Came for the Doctors
George Washington warned about meddling bureaucrats usurping our rights. It's time to stop their power grab.
  Dr. Simone Gold
A New Year for Justice
Pfizer is still defending its deadly mRNA shots. Fauci is still lecturing us on "disinformation." Here's our New Years' resolution.
  Dr. Simone Gold
We Spent the Year Fighting for Freedom. We’re Ending it With Another Win.
More than 1,000 school districts violate parents' constitutional rights—and we're fighting back
  Dr. Simone Gold
Massachusetts Backs Off Draconian Gender Mandate After Major Backlash
The state has walked back a policy forcing foster families to adhere to gender ideology or lose their licenses
  Yudi Sherman
The Gold Report Weekly Wrap-Up
Check out this week’s stories and updates, with commentary from Dr. Simone Gold
  Gold Report Staff
Daily Dose: 'Ideology Has Infected Science' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
AFLDS.org with Dr.
  Dr. Simone Gold
5:22
Democrat Judge Blocks State Ban on Food Dyes
Despite the law being passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, an Obama appointee feels it is too broad.
  Yudi Sherman
We’re Wiping Off the ‘Stain on Our Nation’s History’
The HHS is finally moving to defund child butchery. But transpredators are mobilizing.
  Dr. Simone Gold
State Department Sanctions Foreign Operatives for Censoring Americans
The sanctions are the Trump administration’s first direct counter-strike against an emerging global censorship regime
  Yudi Sherman
Licensed to Kill: When Bureaucrats Play God
A government that solves suffering with death has claimed an authority it was never given.
  Dr. Simone Gold
Medical Freedom’s Holiday Gift: The AAP Gets Defunded
Between pushing dangerous shots, medical mutilation, and support for "pregnant people," the AAP has become a menace to children's health.
  Dr. Simone Gold
© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture