Lindsay Clancy spent her career delivering other women’s babies as a labor-and-delivery nurse. Then, on January 24, 2023, she strangled her own three children — Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan — with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury, Massachusetts home. She jumped from a second-story window afterward and survived, paralyzed from the waist down. She is now on trial for their murders, having entered an insanity plea.