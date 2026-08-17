30 Prescriptions, 3 Dead Kids, and 1 Unanswered Question
The real scandal isn't just what happened to the Clancy family. It's that no one is seriously studying whether it could happen again.
Lindsay Clancy spent her career delivering other women’s babies as a labor-and-delivery nurse. Then, on January 24, 2023, she strangled her own three children — Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan — with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury, Massachusetts home. She jumped from a second-story window afterward and survived, paralyzed from the waist down. She is now on trial for their murders, having entered an insanity plea.