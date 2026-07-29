The Gold Report

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
7h

Egocentric megalomaniac gloried in all the attention received with absolutely no concern for the physical destruction of the masses his actions created.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
7h

What will the master liar tell us today?

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