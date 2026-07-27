A Court Just Delivered a Huge Blow to Medical Censorship
A medical dystopia was just narrowly stopped by a panel of judges. Here's how and why we got involved.
A child who never finishes puberty can never make a baby.
A child’s body is designed to develop mature sperm or eggs during natural puberty. That process requires a surge of the child’s own sex hormones (testosterone in boys, estrogen in girls). Puberty blockers stop the brain from sending the chemical signals that tell the testicles or ovaries to mature.