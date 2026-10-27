When Christine Underhill told her husband, Ted Hudacko, that she wanted a divorce, she also told him their 15-year-old son was “transgender.”

He was stunned. The boy had never shown any confusion about his gender, and Hudacko was an involved father who would know. He had coached his son’s baseball teams. He had researched music conservatories for his son, who played piano well enough to need one.

The divorce moved to a custody hearing. The family court judge, as it turned out, was a gender activist. She had an adult son who identified as transgender, and she had helped train other judges on promoting “transgender rights” in family courts.