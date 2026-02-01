The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
4h

Even Ray Charles could see this coming. ALL medical personnel involved in this area should be held criminally accountable; not just for the pain they caused influenceable minors, but also because of their astounding stupidity and greed.

Reply
Share
Armani's avatar
Armani
5h

Finally, our judicial system is awake, now let’s hope for more civil lawsuits and prison time for the healthcare workers that committed these heinous crimes🇺🇸

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture