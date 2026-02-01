A New York jury on Friday awarded $2 million to a 22-year-old woman who sued two medical professionals over a transgender surgery she underwent as a minor — a case believed to be the first of its kind to go to trial and result in a verdict for a detransitioner.

The plaintiff, Fox Varian, brought a medical malpractice lawsuit against psychologist Dr. Kenneth Einhorn and plastic surgeon Dr. Simon Chin, who were involved in her double mastectomy in 2019. Varian was 16 at the time and identified as transgender. She no longer does.

After a three-week trial in Westchester County, jurors found both defendants liable, concluding that they failed to meet the standard of care when evaluating Varian for surgery and coordinating her treatment.

Varian testified that she felt regret and distress after the procedure, according to The Epoch Times. “Shame,” she said when describing how she felt seeing herself afterward. “I felt shame. It’s hard to face that you are disfigured for life.”

Her mother, Claire Deacon, told the court that she had opposed the surgery but ultimately consented because she feared her daughter might harm herself if the procedure did not go forward. She testified that Dr. Einhorn reinforced those fears.

Varian’s attorney argued that the psychologist played a central role in moving the process forward and failed to adequately explore alternative explanations or treatments before surgery was approved.

The jury awarded $1.6 million for pain and suffering and an additional $400,000 for future medical expenses. Varian’s legal team had sought a larger amount in damages.

Independent journalist Benjamin Ryan, who attended the entire trial, said the case was the first detransitioner lawsuit to reach a jury verdict. He has identified dozens of similar lawsuits filed nationwide, most of which remain unresolved.

The verdict fell short of what some medical freedom activists had hoped for. The jury’s findings were limited to the specific conduct of the defendants and did not declare medical mutilation interventions for minors inherently unlawful.

Dr. Simone Gold, founder and president of America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), has advocated for broader legal changes, including classifying medical mutilation procedures for minors as medical battery. Dr. Gold also argues that minors cannot provide meaningful informed consent to these procedures, because they cannot consent to what they cannot understand.