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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Sep 30

Where did all the mentally ill people come from who are involved in these weird ""Gender " issues? These insane issues didn't exist, back in the time I was growing up, in the 1940s and 1950s. Nobody seems to question the causes of this insanity? For 65 years, I have been into the study of health and nutrition, and healthy people have the ability to think rationally. Many people today are not rational.. I have done extensive reading for 84 years...and have an overall grasp of what causes insanity. The major causes are lack of natural nutrients for the human brain, along with toxic matter, which can harm the glands in the brain, such as , alcohol, chemicals drugs and vaccines. In the last 75 years, the human brain has suffered greatly from the no-nutrient processed 'garbage' and the proliferation of toxic matter in the human environment. America has gone from # 1 in World Health to 47th Place...Our leaders should really question the causes, behind mental illness, criminal behavior and crime.

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patrick lafferty's avatar
patrick lafferty
Oct 1

Daniel Radcliffe was unavailable for comment.

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