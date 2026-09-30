A bombshell study used to justify the medical mutilation of minors has collapsed under scrutiny.

In 2024, a study in Nature Human Behaviour made a shocking claim: state laws targeting transgender people caused a 72% jump in suicide attempts among youth who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The team, led by Wilson Y. Lee, based it on survey responses from young people.

The media promoted it. The Trevor Project, an activist group that pushes the medical mutilation of children, called it groundbreaking. NPR, PBS, Time, and CNN all covered it.

Then other researchers checked the math.

Earlier this year, J. Cohn and colleagues published a response in the same journal. They found that the whole result came down to one state, Idaho. Idaho made up only a small slice of the survey. And Cohn’s team found that Idaho didn’t even have an “anti-transgender law” in effect during the period studied.

Lee and his co-authors admitted Idaho played a “prominent role” in their results, but they stood by their methods.

A new peer-reviewed paper has now shredded that defense. In Theory & Society, researcher M. Lal argues that you can’t measure certainty the way the study did when the result rests on one state. Lal is blunt that this isn’t just a weak result. The study’s margin of error, the number that tells readers how much to trust the finding, is invalid.

Lal’s most striking finding involves teens ages 13 to 17. Idaho’s sample was so small that changing just four extreme answers could move the result by about as much as the study’s entire reported effect.

Lal also points to other design flaws that, he says, neither the original authors nor their defense ever fixed.

The bottom line is that the evidence doesn’t support the claim that expanding medical mutilation “could be life-saving” for transgender and nonbinary youth. That claim has been the lone justification for administering puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children, which permanently sterilize them and cause other irreversible harms like sexual dysfunction.

This is only the latest evidence to expose gender “science” as a house of cards. The Cass Review in England found major weaknesses in the research behind these interventions for children. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reached similar conclusions in its own review. The AFLDS White Paper found no credible evidence that these procedures reduce suicidal thoughts, self-harm, or suicide attempts.

None of them found anything close to a 72% effect. None showed that withholding puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones makes kids more likely to die by suicide.

Another analysis points the same way. Do No Harm, an advocacy group that opposes medical transition for minors, published a report this year on teen suicide rates after states restricted these interventions. It compared states and tracked national trends. If found no evidence that suicide rates rose in states with bans. Do No Harm also compiled the media information for this article.

Meanwhile, the 72% figure continues to circulate. According to Do No Harm, none of the major outlets it identified have retracted their coverage or added a correction noting the criticism.