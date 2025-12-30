In September 2021, a 17-year-old Ontario boy named Sean Hartman did what he was told. He rolled up his sleeve and received his first Pfizer mRNA shot.

Four days later, his mother rushed him to the emergency room.

Sean had a rash and brown circles under his eyes. He was vomiting. His shoulder was in excruciating pain—on the opposite side of where he was injected, a red flag that can indicate heart involvement, since cardiac pain can radiate across the chest and shoulder.

The ER doctor ran no blood work. No D-dimer. No troponin. No cardiac testing at all. Sean was given a pain reliever and sent home. Thirty-three days after that first shot, Sean Hartman was found dead on the floor beside his bed.