A Permit to Pray in Your Own Home
“When the government says, ‘Shut down the church,’ I say, ‘Sorry, you’re out of your realm.'"
Daniel Grand is an Orthodox Jewish resident of University Heights, Ohio. In January 2021, he invited a small group of neighbors to his home for Shabbat prayer services—a minyan, the quorum of ten men required under Jewish law for communal worship.
Because Orthodox practice prohibits driving on Shabbat, Grand could not travel to a synagogue. His home became the only practical setting in which to fulfill this religious obligation.