The biggest legal battle against government censorship started with a video.

In July 2020, America’s Frontline Doctors held our White Coat Summit. Nineteen physicians stood on the Supreme Court steps and told the public what we were seeing in our practices. The panic being broadcast around the clock did not match what was happening at the bedside. Schools could reopen. Hydroxychloroquine was a safe and effective early treatment for COVID-19.

Our video hit 20 million views within eight hours. That night it was removed from every major platform.