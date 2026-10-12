Walk into a drugstore today and you can buy an acne cream called benzoyl peroxide, up to 10 percent. You can buy adapalene gel (0.1%), a retinoid and a first-line acne treatment that the FDA moved over the counter in 2016. You don’t need a doctor or appointment.

Last week I wrote about a startup called Nolla Health, which is launching a pilot program to let AI software prescribe acne treatments. Adults 18 and older with mild to moderate acne answer a questionnaire about their condition and medical history and submit a facial scan. The app picks from a fixed menu of topical creams and gels and sends the prescription to a pharmacy for $4.99 a month. Pills and isotretinoin are excluded, and so is severe acne. For the first 100 patients, two Utah-licensed physicians approve every prescription. Later, if the state agrees, review can happen after the fact.