American Faith Leaders Just Blessed Child Medical Mutilation
What the Presbyterian Church USA is doing is evil.
Imagine your phone screen cracks. Your instinct is to fix the screen. You don’t wonder if the phone was ever a real phone. You don’t assume it was built wrong at the factory. And you definitely don’t try to build yourself a new phone, because the result would be worse than anything from the factory floor.
Yet when a child feels confused about their body, there are adults who tell them the solution is a new body.