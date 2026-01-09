Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has escalated the Department of War’s investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly (D–AZ) after Kelly encouraged military personnel to defy President Trump’s authority.

Before entering politics, Kelly spent 25 years as a Navy pilot and retired with full military benefits. That matters, because retirement doesn’t sever an officer’s ethical or legal obligations. A retired officer who continues to draw a military pension remains subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).