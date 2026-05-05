Cole Tomas Allen was the picture of elite American technical success.

In 2017, he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Caltech, where he was part of the winning team in the school’s robot design competition. He earned his master’s in computer science from Cal State Dominguez Hills in 2025, completed a NASA internship and fellowship, and was named “Teacher of the Month” at C2 Education, a tutoring company, back in December.

On the side, he developed complex simulation games that mixed molecular chemistry with space-based RPG mechanics. On LinkedIn, he described himself as “mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth.” In his early days at Caltech, he even took part in the school’s Christian fellowship.

On April 25th, this talented, high-achieving young man tried to assassinate the president of the United States. He mapped out a detailed breach of security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, showed up armed with multiple weapons, fired on Secret Service agents, and sent his family a manifesto signed “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen,” which included a list of priority targets in the Trump administration.