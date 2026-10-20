In 2024, Uri Berliner, a senior editor and 25-year NPR veteran, published an essay in The Free Press. He described NPR as a newsroom with no viewpoint diversity, reporting 87 registered Democrats and zero Republicans among Washington editorial staff. He described how NPR censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, how it dismissed the idea that COVID came from a lab, and how it heavily pushed the hoax that President Trump colluded with Russia.