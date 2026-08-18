Another Smoking Gun for Fauci
Even the FDA pushed Fauci to investigate the shot's adverse events. He ignored them.
“No one takes them seriously, no one knows how to treat them, and there is no effort to study this.”
Janet Woodcock, then the acting commissioner of the FDA, wrote those words on May 27, 2021. She sent them to the two most powerful scientific officials in the U.S. government: Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins.
She was describing what she was hearing directly from healthcare professionals about people who had been vaccinated.