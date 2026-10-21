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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
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The "Right' food, who really knows what the right food is? No honest food research has been done. The Food Industry has been permitted to do the research, which has been provided to nutrition schools to be taught to R.D.s and others. For 30 years i did nutritional consultations; 28 of them Creator-guided. I found that every person was unique..and needed specific foods based on the state of the organs and their ancestry. What foods did their ancestors eat over thousands of years? For example, people in Northern Europe did not eat oranges or citrus. Their bodies had not evolved in many cases to handle citrus. People whose ancestors lived in the Mediterranean area or other areas, where citrus abounded adapted to citrus. When people followed the information they received, they had results. Processed foods have little value, they fill the stomach and put on weight, Humans have species-specific foods, in addition to their own biochemically-perfect foods. People have no idea that the wrong foods they are putting in their body are deteriorating their organs with every bite, while things like alcohol, drugs and vaccines absolutely decimate their internal organs.

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