ARREST THE SUICIDE BOMBER FAUCI NOW
Fauci risked his own life and hundreds of millions of others for fame and power.
A suicide bomber is not trying to die. He is simply willing to kill himself in order to kill as many others as possible. The goal is slaughter, not self-destruction. Whatever drives him — religion, ideology, infamy, legacy — his own survival is secondary.
Anthony Fauci is a suicide bomber who didn’t die. He risked his own life and hundreds of millions of people worldwide in pursuit of fame, power, and the intoxicating spotlight.