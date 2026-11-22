Every week, the GoldCare HealthDesk receives questions from readers looking for answers about their health. Our team selects two from the many submissions for Dr. Simone Gold to answer, offering clear medical insight, practical guidance, and the straight talk she’s known for.

The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your healthcare professional about your individual health needs before making changes to your medications or treatment plan.

Question:

Can you get rid of Afib?

Dr. Gold:

Yes. For some, atrial fibrillation (AFib) can improve significantly, or even resolve, by identifying and addressing the underlying problem. Cardiologists now routinely perform invasive procedures to ablate areas of the left atrium felt to be the source of the arrhythmia. These are often successful, but recurrence is common.

AFib occurs when abnormal electrical signals, usually originating in or near the heart’s upper left chamber, disrupt its normal rhythm.

Your heart has four chambers: two upper chambers called the atria and two lower chambers called the ventricles. The atria receive blood returning from the lungs and the rest of the body and deliver it to the ventricles. The right ventricle then pumps blood to the lungs to pick up oxygen, while the left ventricle pumps oxygen-rich blood to the rest of your body.

Normally, the atria contract in a coordinated fashion, giving blood an extra push into the ventricles. This accounts for roughly 15% of the blood that fills the ventricles. In AFib, however, chaotic electrical signals cause the atria to quiver rather than contract properly. Without that extra push, the heart may pump less blood with each beat.

These abnormal electrical signals can also cause the heart to beat irregularly and sometimes excessively fast, a condition known as tachycardia. When the heart beats too quickly, it has even less time to fill with blood between beats. This is why people with AFib may experience a racing or fluttering sensation in the chest, fatigue, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or even fainting.

AFib can come and go in episodes (known as paroxysmal AFib), persist for extended periods, or become a permanent condition. It can also run in families, suggesting that some people are genetically predisposed to developing it.

AFib has become increasingly common over the past decade or more. Alcohol is a well-known trigger, and the rise in alcohol consumption during and after the COVID lockdowns may have contributed to this trend. Also, heart inflammation is a recognized complication of the COVID shots and could be contributing.

AFib can signal a thyroid problem, usually hyperthyroidism. Thyroid function should be tested in all who present with AFib.

Other important factors to look at are low magnesium or potassium, two minerals your heart needs to maintain a normal rhythm.

When either mineral is too low, the heart’s electrical signals can become unstable, increasing the risk of abnormal rhythms, including AFib.

Why blood tests can miss a magnesium deficiency

Magnesium and potassium are stored primarily inside cells, not in the bloodstream. Normal results could hide a deficiency of either. Magnesium deficiency is fairly common as the amounts found in food are low. Some medications, such as diuretics and proton pump inhibitors, cause the kidney to dump magnesium.

What causes magnesium deficiency?

Several things can leave your body short of this important mineral:

Inadequate dietary intake.

Poor absorption. Conditions like Crohn’s disease, gastric bypass surgery, and problems with stomach acid can make it harder to absorb magnesium. Your stomach needs enough acid to help release minerals from food.

Calcium supplements: Calcium and magnesium interact, and excessive calcium supplementation may disrupt magnesium balance. Calcium is erroneously pushed to improve bone health; dairy products provide enough.

Low vitamin D. Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium and may also affect magnesium balance. If your vitamin D is low, maintaining healthy mineral levels can be harder.

Alcohol can deplete magnesium and trigger AFib.

As mentioned above, certain medications cause magnesium-wasting.

What can you do?

If low magnesium or potassium is contributing to your AFib, correcting the deficiency may help. Here’s where I’d start:

These are decent sources of magnesium: Spinach (157 mg per cup) Swiss chard (151 mg per cup) Beet greens (98 mg per cup) Sunflower seeds (114 mg per cup) Pumpkin seeds (190 mg per ¼ cup) Summer squash (43 mg per cup) Black beans (120 mg per cup) Edamame (100 mg per cup) These are good sources of potassium: Dried apricots (2,202 mg per cup) Avocado (690 mg per avocado) Banana (422 mg per banana) Cantaloupe (428 mg per cup) Spinach (271 mg per cup) Asparagus (271 mg per cup) Tomato (292 mg per tomato) Potato (610 mg per medium potato) Lentils (731 mg per cup) Salmon (624 mg per 6-ounce fillet) Chicken breast (332 mg per 3 ounces) Beef (315 mg per 3 ounces) Address digestive problems. If your body isn’t absorbing minerals properly, eating more of them may not be enough. Review calcium supplements. Avoid unnecessary calcium supplements, especially if you have AFib, and discuss prescribed supplements with your doctor. Optimize vitamin D. Have your levels checked and correct a deficiency if needed. We have a low threshold for magnesium supplementation. Some forms are better absorbed than others. Magnesium glycinate is a good option, especially if you have trouble sleeping, while magnesium citrate is useful if you also suffer from constipation. Taking magnesium in the evening, preferably with dinner or an hour or two before bed, can support a relaxing bedtime routine Avoid alcohol: This is crucial in chronic AFib. Give it time. If your mineral stores are depleted, rebuilding them won’t happen overnight. It may take several months to correct deficiencies, although that doesn’t mean AFib will necessarily resolve in that time.

AFib isn’t necessarily permanent. Correcting mineral deficiencies and addressing other contributing problems may help restore a healthier heart rhythm.

Question:

I wanted to know if Goldcare has more than one plan and the details of what Goldcare is. I am interested in possibly joining.

Dr. Gold:

Let me start by explaining what GoldCare is not.

It’s not a healthcare system where you pay more than your mortgage for the privilege of a rushed 15-minute appointment with a doctor you didn’t choose, who answers to an insurance company that’s never met you, and whose solution is another prescription that creates even more health problems.

GoldCare is a healthcare network built on the simple idea that your health belongs to you.

We believe the doctor-patient relationship is sacred. We believe healthcare should start with the patient, not a prescription. We believe in identifying and treating the root causes of illness, not managing its symptoms. And we believe doctors should answer to their patients, not insurance companies.

Consider the above question about AFib. When someone is diagnosed with AFib, doctors typically respond with medication, sometimes with the expectation that the patient will remain on it indefinitely. But how often does anyone ask about their magnesium or potassium levels? Or what they’re eating?

Those are among the first questions a GoldCare physician considers.

And when it comes to membership, we believe healthcare should be affordable and simple. GoldCare offers several options, starting with our standard membership at just $17 per month or $169 per year (two months free). Your membership includes:

Access to independent, vetted clinicians across all 50 states, with visits starting at just $60. You choose how long your appointment lasts.

Hundreds of WellnessU classes covering popular topics like cancer, childhood vaccines, GLP-1 medications, and much more, with new classes added every week.

Exclusive member benefits, including access to Med-Packs, live town halls, and a private community.

You can also customize your membership with affordable add-ons:

Family membership: Just $12/month to include your entire family and one friend.

Monthly clinician visits: Add a 15-minute visit for $50/month or a 30-minute visit for $90/month.

You can try GoldCare FREE for 30 days. There are no contracts, and you can cancel anytime. Optional add-ons are billed separately from day one.

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