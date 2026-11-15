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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
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There is no school where doctors can study nutrition. The Food industry supports nutrtion school to promote its products. It provides the food research. Products don't create health. Natural unprocessed food is key to health. My son came o live with me and he was radically underweight. He was 6' tall and weighed 115 pounds. I put him on a food program with lots of fruit during the day, primarily bananas. Every evening I gave him as many yams and green beans as he could eat with butter...and he gained 15 pounds in 30 days. I learned that excess fat in salad oils and nuts and seeds can overwhelm the ability of the liver to produce enough bile to emulsify them. I suffered from migraines for many years, until I gave up all salad oils with their 14 -15 g of excess fat per TB:L. and nuts and seeds also have excess fat. . I have not had another headache in the last 33 years. For 65 years, I have been into health research...and I'm doing great at 92. My current once-a-week free newsletter (11-15-26) is on Natural Healing barbaracharis.substack.com

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