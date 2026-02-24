On January 3rd, Margaret Marsilla received a phone call from a law firm in British Columbia. A paralegal informed her that her 26-year-old son, Kiano Vafaeian, had died four days earlier. The firm was handling his will.

Kiano had lived with Type 1 diabetes since childhood. He later developed diabetic retinopathy, losing all vision in one eye and most of the vision in the other. According to Margaret, he also struggled for years with serious mental health issues.

In 2022, Kiano began researching Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program. He applied, calling his diabetes and blindness “irremediable.” He was approved, though doctors did not proceed at that time. In late 2025, he applied again. This time the process went through. On Dec. 30, he ended his life with government approval.