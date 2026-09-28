Picture a short video you post on X. It’s not violent, pornographic, or threatening. Maybe you’re a parent saying a school program crossed a line, or a voter frustrated with a migration policy, or just someone who filmed a crime as it happened. A few hours later, the post gets censored. Nobody tells you who complained or why.

Now imagine that the person who made that call wasn’t a “content moderator” sitting in California, but a foreign regulator running a fake account, harvesting your data without permission, and holding a fine over a U.S. company’s head large enough to sink a small airline. Faced with that math, the company chooses the cheap option: silence you everywhere rather than fight regulators in Canberra, Brussels, London, and Brasília one at a time.

That is what a newly proposed bill in Australia would set in motion.