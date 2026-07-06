Every July 1st, GoldCare celebrates Medical Freedom Day. To understand why Medical Freedom Day matters, you have to travel back to one of the darkest chapters in the history of medicine.

In 1770s London, people looking for a fun day out would sometimes visit Bethlem Royal Hospital, a psychiatric facility. Patients were put on display as entertainment. Visitors poked them with sticks, taunted them, got them drunk, and physically and sexually abused them. It was a human zoo.