A San Francisco judge last week ordered a private technology company to cut off a user’s access to its platform, raising serious concerns about First Amendment violations.

The case involves a 53-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur who descended into what his family describes as a severe mental health crisis, during which he became convinced he had discovered a cure for sleep apnea that powerful industry forces were trying to suppress. He believed he was being surveilled. He stalked an ex-girlfriend. He made death threats. He was eventually arrested on four felony counts and, after being found incompetent to stand trial, was committed to a psychiatric facility.

His ex-girlfriend has sued OpenAI, alleging the tool reinforced his delusions rather than flagging his deteriorating mental state. According to the complaint, OpenAI’s automated safety systems had flagged his account for potential “mass casualty weapons” activity and deactivated it, but then a human reviewer reinstated his account.

That decision, and what followed, is the heart of the negligence case against OpenAI. But tucked inside this story is a separate constitutional question that could ultimately matter far more broadly.

On April 13th, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn granted a temporary restraining order requiring OpenAI to suspend the man’s account until at least May 6th. The order was issued ex parte — meaning only one side was present. The affected user had no opportunity to be heard.

OpenAI pushed back. According to Gadget Review, the company invoked Packingham v. North Carolina, a 2017 Supreme Court decision that struck down a state law barring sex offenders from social media, with the Court memorably describing the internet as “the modern public square.” OpenAI argued that when a government entity — a court — orders a platform to restrict a user’s access, that’s state action, and state action targeting speech should trigger First Amendment scrutiny. But it didn’t.

The court, according to constitutional scholar Eugene Volokh, who followed the hearing, did not even consider the First Amendment. OpenAI’s constitutional arguments went essentially unaddressed. The plaintiff’s attorneys didn’t even respond to them.

A precedent allowing judges to order AI platform suspensions in emergency civil proceedings — without First Amendment review — does not stay neatly confined to cases involving stalkers and bomb threats. That authority, once established, is available for whatever comes next.

Private companies can and do ban users all the time, with no constitutional implications. That’s their right. But a court ordering a suspension is a categorically different act. It is the government restricting access to what may increasingly function as essential infrastructure for modern communication and thought.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6th.