Big Tech: The Uninvited Guest in Your Child’s Bedroom
The Constitution recognizes that parents are the gatekeepers of the home. Instagram and YouTube are invading it.
Kaley started watching videos on YouTube when she was six. By nine, she was on Instagram. By her teens, she was checking likes in the school bathroom, pulling away from friends and family, sinking into depression and body dysmorphia that, she testified, reshaped her entire sense of self.
On March 25, a Los Angeles jury awarded her $6 million, finding Meta and YouTube negligent in engineering the addiction that consumed her childhood.