Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio is warning Americans that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could give governments unprecedented control over personal finances.

A CBDC is a digital currency issued and regulated by a central bank. A U.S. digital dollar, for instance, would be issued by the Federal Reserve. Unlike cash, however, it could also be directly controlled by the Fed. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said he does not plan to launch a CBDC during his tenure, which ends in May.

Government officials and financial regulators have repeatedly insisted that a CBDC would not increase oversight of private funds. Dalio, however, disagrees.

“There will be no privacy, and it’s a very effective controlling mechanism by the government,” Dalio told Tucker Carlson. “All transactions will be known, which is good for tracking illegal activity, but it also gives the government a great deal of control.”

Dalio said that such control could include automatic taxes, sanctions, and foreign exchange restrictions. “For example, they can tax that way. They can take your money. They can establish foreign exchange controls,” he said. “International holders could be affected, too. If you’re a French citizen, for example, sanctions could allow authorities to seize your funds.”

President Donald Trump took a hard stance against CBDCs with a January 23, 2025, executive order barring federal agencies from creating or issuing digital currencies. The order cited threats to financial stability, individual privacy, and national sovereignty.

Still, the U.S. remains an outlier. Three countries have launched CBDCs, 49 have conducted pilot programs, and dozens more are researching the technology, according to the Atlantic Council. Brazil’s Central Bank has introduced Drex, its digital real, which includes a feature allowing the bank to freeze accounts and adjust balances.

CBDCs were also discussed at the January World Economic Forum in Davos. François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Bank of France, described “the privatization of money” as a threat to national sovereignty that must be countered with CBDCs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the idea, warning it would give “Davos central planners control over financial transactions” and calling for the U.S. to “just say no.”

While the U.S. has not issued a CBDC, it has introduced a similar system: FedNow. Launched during the Biden administration, the instant payment service allows the Federal Reserve to facilitate transactions between banks in seconds while collecting transaction data.

Previously, transactions were routed through clearing houses. With FedNow, the Federal Reserve directly processes payments. When a customer pays a bill, the Fed notifies the recipient’s bank and authorizes the transfer—all in about six seconds.

Though the Fed says it cannot reject transactions or access individual accounts, FedNow’s website notes that the system can block certain transactions based on account numbers. At least 57 banks and service providers—including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bancorp—are now using FedNow to process customer payments.