Richard Luthmann
This ad isn’t about “kids who want to play.” It’s about powerful adults using celebrity clout to redefine fairness out of existence. Women’s sports exist because sex differences matter—full stop. Calling boundaries “hate” doesn’t change biology, and it doesn’t console the girls pushed off podiums, scholarships, and rosters. Inclusion that erases women isn’t inclusion; it’s displacement with better PR. The Supreme Court isn’t weighing cruelty versus kindness—it’s weighing equal protection and competitive integrity. Let kids play, yes—but in the categories that keep competition safe and fair. Feel-good slogans don’t trump facts, and fame doesn’t confer authority over reality.

I am old enough to remember when there were no women’s sports. There was huge pushback against instituting girls’ sports teams, ranging from “girls should just be cheerleaders and support male teams” to “there isn’t enough money and it will take away from male (real) sports. Yet today there are girls teams and boys teams. If they are so hung-ho, then find money for “transgender” teams and leave girls sports alone.

