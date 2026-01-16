A group of celebrities is facing criticism after appearing in a new video urging women to allow biological men to compete against them, an issue currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The video, titled “More Than a Game,” was produced by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and aired during women’s basketball games on January 12. It features mostly women: actress Naomi Watts; actress Ellen “Elliot” Page; Broadway performer Kara Young; former professional athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe; WNBA player Brianna Turner; and ACLU attorney Chase Strangio, a biological woman who identifies as a transgender man. They were joined by two men: fashion designer Willy Chavarria and comedian Benito Skinner.

In the ad, the stars urge viewers to “support trans youth,” describing them as “kids that just want to play.”

“When you’re young, you believe that you can do anything,” the ad begins. “And then the world tries to set limits for you. Tell you what’s allowed, what is normal, who you’re supposed to be.

“But on the field, the track, the court, here you get to be exactly who you want. Because at our core, we still are kids that just want to play. The go big game changers. The living, breathing fabric of this country.”

“Supporting trans youth isn’t just about sports,” the ad concludes. “It’s about freedom on and off the field.”

The video was released as the Supreme Court considers cases involving state laws that restrict participation in girls’ sports to biological females. Such bans preserve fair competition and reduce the risk of female injury.

In its description of the video, the ACLU blasts officials for requiring participants in women’s sports to prove that they are, in fact, female.

“Powerful politicians across the country are fixated on keeping trans student athletes out of sports, willing to subject children to invasive, demeaning, and abusive sex testing to achieve their goals,” the far-Left organization wrote. “We are still just kids who want to play. On or off the playing field, we all have the same right to equality and dignity.”

But many argue that permitting male athletes to compete in women’s sports compromises equality and dignity for female athletes due to physiological advantages. They also challenge the framing that the issue is simply about inclusion, citing data indicating that female competitors have lost nearly 900 medals to transgender-identifying athletes.

Critics also say the debate extends beyond athletics, and that “inclusion” of gender ideology often means infringing on the rights of others. In education, parents have been investigated for removing their children from gender ideology lessons or declining participation in secret gender programs. Children who reject gender ideology have been threatened with extra school work or expulsion. In Canada, some provinces have made gender ideology programs mandatory, while in the United Kingdom, criticizing gender ideology carries a two-year prison sentence.

Healthcare controversies have also emerged. In Oregon, Oregon Health & Science University faced public backlash after a patient reported being denied care following criticism of a transgender flag display. In Texas, surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim became the subject of a federal investigation after revealing that Texas Children’s Hospital was secretly performing medical mutilation procedures on minors.

Legal disputes have arisen in other areas as well. A non-binary individual filed a lawsuit against Ryanair seeking damages after the airline did not offer gender-neutral title options during booking. In South Australia and California, courts have required crime victims to use preferred pronouns for their rapists.

In some cases, violent acts have intensified the debate. A 2022 study of 3,000 students in Canada found that transgender and “gender-diverse” students are more prone to violent radicalization. Another study with double the sample size came to a similar conclusion. The findings align with a growing trend of violent attacks committed by trans activists, which recent reports indicate is now morphing into domestic terrorism.