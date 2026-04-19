Charles Kovess with Dr. Simone Gold - Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics Int'l - 'The Stages of Censorship'

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1Charles Kovess with Dr. Simone Gold - Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics Int'l - 'The Stages of Censorship'Dr. Simone GoldApr 19, 20261ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'Licensed To Kill' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 17 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'House Bans Medical Mutilation' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 10 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Vaccine Mandates vs Religious Freedom' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 3 • Dr. Simone GoldFine Point with Chanel Rion Featuring Dr. Simone Gold - "COVID Vax Linked to Myocarditis in Kids"Mar 29 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'HHS Review of Medical Mutilation' with Dr. Peterson PierreMar 28 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Germany is the Reason for the Nuremburg Code' with Dr. Peterson PierreMar 21 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Autism and Vaccines' with Dr. Peterson PierreMar 14 • Dr. Simone Gold