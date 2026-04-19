The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Charles Kovess with Dr. Simone Gold - Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics Int'l - 'The Stages of Censorship'

Dr. Simone Gold's avatar
Dr. Simone Gold
Apr 19, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture