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Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
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Clearly Covid-19 was created in the lab through a collaboration between Ralph Baric, at the University of North Carolina and Sheng-Li Shi (the Bat Lady) from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with funding from the CCP and Fauci's NIAID. This gain of function research was published in Nature Medicine in 2015.

I disagree with the characterization as a "lab leak." The CCP deliberately released by the virus to destabilize the West, and specifically to weaken the Trump presidency. The lockdowns and mandated "vaccinations" (with products already developed) were orchestrated through the WHO, which is controlled by China through Tedros, their installed puppet.

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