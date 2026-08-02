Clay Clark ReAwaken America Tour Reunion Featuring Dr. Simone Gold

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.51Clay Clark ReAwaken America Tour Reunion Featuring Dr. Simone GoldDr. Simone GoldAug 02, 202651ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'What Is Hantavirus?' with Dr. Peterson PierreAug 1 • Dr. Simone GoldStinchfield Tonight with Dr. Simone Gold - Fauci's Role in COVID-19Jul 26 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Fauci Still Blames You' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 25 • Dr. Simone GoldFlyover Conservatives with Dr. Gold: 'I Haven't Had Health Insurance in 20 Years - Here's Why'Jul 19 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Ultra-Processed Foods & Informed Consent' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 19 • Dr. Simone GoldFiercely Vulnerable Podcast - Healthcare and Liberty with Dr. Simone GoldJul 12 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Social Media Addiction' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 12 • Dr. Simone Gold