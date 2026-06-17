In 1984, George Orwell imagined a totalitarian government that controlled its citizens not through brute force alone, but through language. It invented Newspeak, a deliberately shrinking vocabulary designed to make rebellious thoughts literally unthinkable. The fewer words people had for freedom, the less they could conceive of it.

Orwell called it fiction. But seventy years later, a real law in Colorado is raising a question that would have felt at home in his pages: Can the government force private citizens to speak words they believe are false — and if it can, what happens to a society that stops being able to say what it sees?