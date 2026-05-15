A Nevada district court has dismissed every claim against America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) in a wrongful death lawsuit built on a fabricated media story, a politically motivated death certificate, and a misrepresentation of one of the safest drugs in medical history.

At the center of the case was hydroxychloroquine, which many independent doctors recommend as an early treatment for COVID-19.

HCQ has a nearly seventy-year FDA approval record and is used safely by millions worldwide for malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. The FDA’s own adverse-event reporting system, FAERS, consistently ranks it among the safest drugs in its database.

When President Trump publicly backed HCQ, legacy media declared war on the drug and on the doctors who prescribed it. But there was another motive: FDA rules bar emergency vaccine authorization when effective alternatives exist, making HCQ a direct obstacle to the vaccine pipeline. Physicians who recommended it were met with smear campaigns, harassment, and threats.

The Case Against AFLDS and How It Was Kept Alive

Jeremy Parker, 52, died suddenly in February 2022 in Reno, Nevada. His family sued AFLDS, claiming a hydroxychloroquine prescription he had obtained months earlier through an independent telehealth provider — one whose name appeared on the AFLDS website — had caused his death. TIME Magazine and The Intercept amplified the story, framing it as evidence of dangerous “right-wing doctors” pushing unproven treatments. The Intercept’s story also claimed that AFLDS had been hacked and that hundreds of thousands of documents, including lists of patient names, had been exposed.

That story was fabricated. There was no hack, no stolen data, and no patient records because AFLDS had no patients. Yet Congress launched an investigation into AFLDS based on that article alone, without independently verifying a single claim. The organization was forced to defend itself on two fronts: in court and before Congress.

The family’s attorney, Luke Busby, pressed forward with the case despite a mountain of medical evidence that contradicted every central claim. Dr. Simone Gold, the physician and attorney who founded AFLDS, has characterized Busby’s conduct as that of an ambulance chaser more interested in prolonging litigation and collecting fees than in honestly evaluating whether the science supported his clients’ claims.

What AFLDS Actually Is and Isn’t

AFLDS is a nonprofit focused on medical education, public information, and advocacy for patient rights. Critically, it had no patients. It does not employ doctors, run a telemedicine service, keep patient records, or prescribe anything.

During COVID, it maintained a list of independent physicians willing to discuss early treatment options — something many doctors were being pressured not to do. That listing function is the entirety of its alleged “involvement” in this case, and no court anywhere has found that maintaining such a list creates legal liability.

How Dangerous Is HCQ?

Parker had received ten tablets totaling 2,000 mg back in August 2021, months before his death. His wife was adamant that he took only one 200 mg tablet. Dr. Gold and other experts have noted that it is simply impossible for a single 200 mg dose of HCQ to kill a person.

Sure enough, Parker’s blood levels at the time of death were below even the therapeutic range, meaning the drug wasn’t present in his system at a clinically meaningful level. Calling HCQ the cause of death under those circumstances is a fabrication.

The Death Certificate: A Politically Motivated Document

The autopsy told a clear story. Parker suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy — a seriously enlarged, weakened heart that carries a high risk of sudden cardiac death. The coroner noted this condition multiple times throughout the coroner’s report. Then, inexplicably, it was left off the death certificate entirely.

Instead, the Washoe County Medical Examiner, Dr. Laura Knight, listed the cause of death as: “Sudden Death In The Setting Of Therapeutic Use Of Hydroxychloroquine.”

That phrasing is not standard medical or legal language. Professionals in the field do not describe deaths as occurring “in the setting of” a medication — that construction doesn’t exist as a recognized causation standard. It is the equivalent of writing “sudden death in the setting of Tylenol.” It means nothing clinically, but it implies everything politically.

Furthermore, the word “therapeutic” was factually wrong. Parker’s HCQ levels were sub-therapeutic at the time of death.

Emails uncovered during discovery between Knight and Washoe County Coroner Jay Stahl Hertz revealed that both were strikingly ignorant of the basic science surrounding HCQ and were openly politically motivated in their conclusions.

These are the people who signed a legal document that would be used to destroy a medical freedom organization’s reputation and finances.

That single omission — burying the cardiomyopathy finding in the body of the report while keeping it off the death certificate — handed the plaintiffs’ attorneys a misleading document that drove two-plus years of litigation, enormous media coverage, and over $250,000 in legal costs for AFLDS.

The Court’s Decision

On May 11, 2026, the court dismissed all claims against AFLDS with prejudice. The judge found that AFLDS owed no legal duty to Parker, that no legitimate theory of liability applied under Nevada law, and that the contract and negligence claims were legally defective from the start. A dismissal with prejudice is a court’s strongest possible rejection — a declaration that the claims were so fundamentally flawed that no rewrite could save them.

See Dr. Gold’s interview about the case here.