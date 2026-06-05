Daily Dose: 'Buried Study on Diet and Heart Health' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/6Daily Dose: 'Buried Study on Diet and Heart Health' with Dr. Peterson PierreDr. Simone GoldJun 05, 20266ShareAFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Buried Study on Diet and Heart Health’. The Real Story of Good Health.--------------Source:--------------Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'ASPS Rejects Medical Mutilation of Minors' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 29 • Dr. Simone GoldBrokenTruth.TV with Dr. Simone Gold - Nevada Court Dismisses AFLDS Wrongful Death With PrejudiceMay 24 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Medical Groups Suing HHS Over Vaccine Policies' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 22 • Dr. Simone GoldPeople's Party of Canada with Dr. Simone Gold - Canada's Broken Healthcare SystemMay 17 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Next Pandemic' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 15 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The AAP Continues to Deceive' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 8 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Death of Accountability' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 1 • Dr. Simone Gold