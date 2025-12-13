Daily Dose: 'End Direct-To-Consumer Advertising' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘End Direct-To-Consumer Advertising’. The Real Story of Good Health.
---------------
Source:
---------------
How Direct-to-Consumer Advertising Is Making Us Sick
On August 14th, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it is reinstating the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines. Congress first established that task force in 1986 to improve the safety, quality, and oversight of vaccines given to American children. Twelve years later, it was disbanded and forgotten.