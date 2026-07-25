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Daily Dose: 'Fauci Still Blames You' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Dr. Simone Gold's avatar
Dr. Simone Gold

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Fauci Still Blames You’.  The Real Story of Good Health.

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The Clock Ran Out. And Fauci Still Blames You.

Dr. Simone Gold
·
May 12
The Clock Ran Out. And Fauci Still Blames You.

This week, a five-year window quietly closed.

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