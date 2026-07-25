Daily Dose: 'Fauci Still Blames You' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/511Daily Dose: 'Fauci Still Blames You' with Dr. Peterson PierreDr. Simone GoldJul 25, 2026511ShareAFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Fauci Still Blames You’. The Real Story of Good Health.---------------Source:---------------The Clock Ran Out. And Fauci Still Blames You.Dr. Simone Gold·May 12This week, a five-year window quietly closed.Read full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsFlyover Conservatives with Dr. Gold: 'I Haven't Had Health Insurance in 20 Years - Here's Why'Jul 19 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Ultra-Processed Foods & Informed Consent' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 19 • Dr. Simone GoldFiercely Vulnerable Podcast - Healthcare and Liberty with Dr. Simone GoldJul 12 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Social Media Addiction' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 12 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Parents Awarded $1.5 Million' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 5 • Dr. Simone GoldGoldCare Celebrates the Revolution!Jun 30 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'More Patients Equals More Prescriptions' with Dr. Peterson PierreJun 28 • Dr. Simone Gold