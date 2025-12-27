The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Daily Dose: 'Ideology Has Infected Science' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Dr. Simone Gold's avatar
Dr. Simone Gold
Dec 27, 2025

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Ideology Has Infected Science’. The Real Story of Good Health.

---------------

Sources:

---------------

The Tylenol Uproar Shows How Ideology Has Infected Science

Dr. Simone Gold
·
October 6, 2025
The Tylenol Uproar Shows How Ideology Has Infected Science

After President Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently announced that acetaminophen—the active ingredient in Tylenol—may cause autism when taken during pregnancy, the Medical Industrial Complex pushed back instantly. Legacy media outlets ran headlines insisting that acetaminophen is “safe.” Medical associations issued their predictable denials. Even Canada rushed to contradict the HHS.

Read full story

---------------

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11004836/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture