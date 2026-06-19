Daily Dose: 'Major Free Speech Victory' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1011Daily Dose: 'Major Free Speech Victory' with Dr. Peterson PierreDr. Simone GoldJun 19, 20261011ShareAFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Major Free Speech Victory’. The Real Story of Good Health.---------------Source:---------------Supreme Court Protects Free Speech, Blocks Forced Gender Transition PoliciesYudi Sherman·Mar 31The Supreme Court handed down a major free speech ruling Tuesday that could curb states’ ability to steer children with gender confusion toward social transition.Read full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'The Vaccine Racket' with Dr. Peterson PierreJun 12 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Buried Study on Diet and Heart Health' with Dr. Peterson PierreJun 5 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'ASPS Rejects Medical Mutilation of Minors' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 29 • Dr. Simone GoldBrokenTruth.TV with Dr. Simone Gold - Nevada Court Dismisses AFLDS Wrongful Death With PrejudiceMay 24 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Medical Groups Suing HHS Over Vaccine Policies' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 22 • Dr. Simone GoldPeople's Party of Canada with Dr. Simone Gold - Canada's Broken Healthcare SystemMay 17 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Next Pandemic' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 15 • Dr. Simone Gold