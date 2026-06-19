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Daily Dose: 'Major Free Speech Victory' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Dr. Simone Gold's avatar
Dr. Simone Gold
Jun 19, 2026

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose:  ‘Major Free Speech Victory’.  The Real Story of Good Health.

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Supreme Court Protects Free Speech, Blocks Forced Gender Transition Policies

Yudi Sherman
·
Mar 31
Supreme Court Protects Free Speech, Blocks Forced Gender Transition Policies

The Supreme Court handed down a major free speech ruling Tuesday that could curb states’ ability to steer children with gender confusion toward social transition.

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