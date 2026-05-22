Daily Dose: 'Medical Groups Suing HHS Over Vaccine Policies' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/96Daily Dose: 'Medical Groups Suing HHS Over Vaccine Policies' with Dr. Peterson PierreDr. Simone GoldMay 22, 202696ShareAFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Medical Groups Suing HHS Over Vaccine Policies’. The Real Story of Good Health.---------------Source:---------------Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsPeople's Party of Canada with Dr. Simone Gold - Canada's Broken Healthcare SystemMay 17 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Next Pandemic' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 15 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The AAP Continues to Deceive' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 8 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Death of Accountability' with Dr. Peterson PierreMay 1 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Enough Is Enough!' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 24 • Dr. Simone GoldCharles Kovess with Dr. Simone Gold - Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics Int'l - 'The Stages of Censorship'Apr 19 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Licensed To Kill' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 17 • Dr. Simone Gold