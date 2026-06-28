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Daily Dose: 'More Patients Equals More Prescriptions' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Dr. Simone Gold's avatar
Dr. Simone Gold
Jun 28, 2026

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'More Patients Equals More Prescriptions'. The Real Story of Good Health.
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Sources:
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https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001423
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https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2802144

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