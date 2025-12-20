Daily Dose: 'New Lawsuit Against the CDC' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0076133Daily Dose: 'New Lawsuit Against the CDC' with Dr. Peterson PierreDr. Simone GoldDec 20, 202576133ShareAFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘New Lawsuit Against the CDC’. The Real Story of Good Health.---------------Sources:---------------American Children Are the CDC’s Test Subjects. This Lawsuit May Change That.Dr. Simone Gold·August 20, 2025A new lawsuit against the CDC could finally put an end to its decades-long childhood vaccine experiment.Read full story---------------https://rickjaffeesq.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/complaint2.pdfDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'Ideology Has Infected Science' with Dr. Peterson PierreDec 27, 2025 • Dr. Simone GoldConvention of States with Dr. Simone Gold - The Trust In Our Institutions Is BrokenDec 21, 2025 • Dr. Simone GoldThe Lance Wallnau Show with Dr. Simone Gold - Stop Outsourcing Your HealthDec 14, 2025 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'End Direct-To-Consumer Advertising' with Dr. Peterson PierreDec 13, 2025 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Ban Child Butchery' with Dr. Peterson PierreDec 6, 2025 • Dr. Simone GoldHearts of Oak with Dr. Simone Gold - Unmasking Fascism in America's SystemsNov 30, 2025 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: ‘AAP Breaks With The CDC’ with Dr. Peterson PierreNov 29, 2025 • Dr. Simone Gold