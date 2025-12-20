The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Daily Dose: 'New Lawsuit Against the CDC' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Dec 20, 2025

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘New Lawsuit Against the CDC’. The Real Story of Good Health.

Sources:

American Children Are the CDC’s Test Subjects. This Lawsuit May Change That.

Dr. Simone Gold
August 20, 2025
American Children Are the CDC’s Test Subjects. This Lawsuit May Change That.

A new lawsuit against the CDC could finally put an end to its decades-long childhood vaccine experiment.

Read full story

https://rickjaffeesq.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/complaint2.pdf

