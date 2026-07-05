AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Parents Awarded $1.5 Million'. The Real Story of Good Health.
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Sources:
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https://becketnewsite.s3.amazonaws.com/20260219151333/Consent-Judgment-in-Mahmoud-v-Taylor.pdf
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https://www.christiancentury.org/news/parents-awarded-1-5m-after-supreme-court-win-lgbtq-books-case
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Daily Dose: 'Parents Awarded $1.5 Million' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Jul 05, 2026
AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Parents Awarded $1.5 Million'. The Real Story of Good Health.
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