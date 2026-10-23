Daily Dose: 'Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical’. The Real Story of Good Health.
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Sources:
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https://cbn.com/news/us/pcusas-trans-vote-leaves-many-christians-stunned-how-did-we-get-here
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https://donoharmmedicine.org/2024/04/11/cass-report-slams-gender-affirming-care-model/
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https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-releases-peer-reviewed-report-discrediting-pediatric-sex-rejecting-procedures.html
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https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11876199/