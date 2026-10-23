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Daily Dose: 'Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Dr. Simone Gold's avatar
Dr. Simone Gold

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical’.  The Real Story of Good Health.

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Sources:

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American Faith Leaders Just Blessed Child Medical Mutilation

Dr. Simone Gold
·
Jul 15
American Faith Leaders Just Blessed Child Medical Mutilation

Imagine your phone screen cracks. Your instinct is to fix the screen. You don’t wonder if the phone was ever a real phone. You don’t assume it was built wrong at the factory. And you definitely don’t try to build yourself a new phone, because the result would be worse than anything from the factory floor.

Read full story

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https://cbn.com/news/us/pcusas-trans-vote-leaves-many-christians-stunned-how-did-we-get-here

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https://donoharmmedicine.org/2024/04/11/cass-report-slams-gender-affirming-care-model/

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https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-releases-peer-reviewed-report-discrediting-pediatric-sex-rejecting-procedures.html

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https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11876199/

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