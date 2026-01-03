The Gold Report

Daily Dose: 'SIDS Correlated with Vaccines?' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Dr. Simone Gold
Jan 03, 2026

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘SIDS Correlated with Vaccines?’. The Real Story of Good Health.

Source:

It’s Time to Uncover the Truth About Mysterious Child Deaths

October 21, 2025
It’s Time to Uncover the Truth About Mysterious Child Deaths

Each year, about 3,400 babies in the U.S. die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. It’s the unexplained death of an infant under one year old, even after a thorough investigation and autopsy. Sometimes it falls under the broader category of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, or

