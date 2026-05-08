Daily Dose: 'The AAP Continues to Deceive' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'The AAP Continues to Deceive'. The Real Story of Good Health.



Sources:

https://thegoldreport.substack.com/p/medical-freedoms-holiday-gift-the



https://www.aap.org/en/news-room/fact-checked/acetaminophen-is-safe-for-children-when-taken-as-directed-no-link-to-autism/



https://publications.aap.org/aapnews/news/33818/AAP-Stop-wasting-government-resources-to-amplify