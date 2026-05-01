Daily Dose: 'The Death of Accountability' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/146Daily Dose: 'The Death of Accountability' with Dr. Peterson PierreDr. Simone GoldMay 01, 2026146ShareAFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘The Death of Accountability’. The Real Story of Good Health.--------------Sources:--------------https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11426302/--------------Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'Enough Is Enough!' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 24 • Dr. Simone GoldCharles Kovess with Dr. Simone Gold - Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics Int'l - 'The Stages of Censorship'Apr 19 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Licensed To Kill' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 17 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'House Bans Medical Mutilation' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 10 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Vaccine Mandates vs Religious Freedom' with Dr. Peterson PierreApr 3 • Dr. Simone GoldFine Point with Chanel Rion Featuring Dr. Simone Gold - "COVID Vax Linked to Myocarditis in Kids"Mar 29 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'HHS Review of Medical Mutilation' with Dr. Peterson PierreMar 28 • Dr. Simone Gold