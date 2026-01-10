Daily Dose: 'The Greater Good?' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘The Greater Good?’. The Real Story of Good Health.
The Greater Good’s Latest Sacrifice
In the summer of 2024, a 47-year-old airline pilot went camping with his wife and children. After a day outdoors, they sat down to a family dinner— a beef steak instead of their usual chicken. He woke at 2 AM doubled over in pain—violent nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. After two hours, the episode passed, and he went back to sleep.