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Daily Dose: 'Vaccine Executive Order' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Dr. Simone Gold's avatar
Dr. Simone Gold

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Vaccine Executive Order'. The Real Story of Good Health.
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Sources:
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https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/08/delivering-gold-standard-childhood-vaccine-recommendations-for-americans/
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https://thegoldreport.substack.com/p/the-medical-establishment-is-panicking

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