Daily Dose: 'Vaccine Executive Order' with Dr. Peterson Pierre

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Vaccine Executive Order'. The Real Story of Good Health.

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Sources:

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https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/08/delivering-gold-standard-childhood-vaccine-recommendations-for-americans/

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https://thegoldreport.substack.com/p/the-medical-establishment-is-panicking