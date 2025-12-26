A federal judge has put the brakes on West Virginia’s new ban on petroleum-based food dyes.

In a ruling this week, U.S. District Judge Irene Berger blocked the law just months after it was signed by Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey and celebrated as one of the toughest state crackdowns on synthetic food coloring in the country.

The law, passed by West Virginia’s legislature in March, targets a slate of artificial dyes commonly used in candy, snacks, and drinks. Starting August 1, 2025, several of them—including Red Dye No. 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2, and Green 3—would be barred from school lunch programs. Beginning in 2028, the ban would expand to food sold statewide, also covering preservatives like butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and propylparaben.

These dyes have been associated with various medical conditions, particularly in children. Yellow 5, for example—also known as tartrazine—is derived from coal tar and has been linked to ADHD, food intolerance, and reproductive health issues. Red 40, also known as Allura Red AC, has been linked to hyperactivity in children and bowel disorders and has been found to damage the DNA of mice.

At the federal level, pressure on artificial dyes has been building. The FDA banned Red Dye No. 3 in January, and in April the Department of Health and Human Services announced a plan to “phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the nation’s food supply.”

But the West Virginia law ran into legal trouble after the International Association of Color Manufacturers sued, arguing the statute was unclear and too broad. Judge Berger—an Obama appointee—agreed, issuing a preliminary injunction that blocks enforcement while the case moves forward.

In her opinion, Berger said the law fails to spell out clear standards for determining when a color additive should be considered “poisonous and injurious.” That vagueness, she claimed, could lead to arbitrary enforcement by the West Virginia Department of Health.

“What facts or data, if any, must the WVDOH rely on before determining that additional color additives are ‘poisonous and injurious?’” Berger wrote. “Is it sufficient for the WVDOH to rely on any study when making its determination or none at all?

“If a parent notifies WVDOH that they believe their child is sensitive to a color additive, is that a sufficient basis for a color additive to be deemed ‘poisonous and injurious,’ or must the WVDOH conduct a further investigation? It is far from clear.”

The ruling doesn’t kill the law outright, but it does pause it. The case will now proceed under heightened judicial scrutiny, and until there’s a final resolution, state health officials are barred from enforcing the ban.

This legal fight was expected. When the bill passed in March, Big Food promised an aggressive response.

“The natural result will be empty store shelves and sky-high grocery prices,” wrote Larry Swann, president of the West Virginia Beverage Association, in an email to lawmakers. The WVBA is the state affiliate of the American Beverage Association, which represents major companies like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

Swann also warned that a Pepsi distribution center in the district of Rep. Evan Worrell—the chair of the House Health and Human Resources Committee—could close, costing local jobs.

Industry groups have claimed the law would wipe out as much as 60 percent of grocery store products. Food activist and blogger Vani Hari, known as the Food Babe, took a different view. If the industry’s numbers are accurate, she said, that only underscores the problem.

“The food industry just admitted that 60% of food at the grocery store has petroleum and coal tar–based ingredients in them,” Hari said. “This in itself is a travesty and why we desperately need this type of legislation to pass.”