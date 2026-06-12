The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Armani's avatar
Armani
10m

Maybe removing The Merck Medical Manual from medical schools would be a good start also💊

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture