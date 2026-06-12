For the first time, the U.S. government is making a serious push to teach doctors about food and diet, something medical schools have largely ignored for decades.

On Tuesday, the Departments of Health and Human Services and Education brought together leaders from eight major medical organizations. Together, they committed to adding nutrition education throughout doctor training — from medical school and licensing exams all the way to ongoing training after graduation.

An additional 19 medical schools also pledged to require at least 40 hours of nutrition coursework starting this fall, bringing the total number of schools on board to 73.

Why does this matter?

The U.S. spends about $4.4 trillion every year treating chronic diseases, and around one million Americans die each year from illnesses linked to poor diet. Yet doctors have received almost no training on nutrition. A 2022 survey found that medical students got just over one hour of nutrition instruction per year on average. Three out of four medical schools had no required nutrition courses at all, and only one in seven residency programs included any nutrition training.

A shift in medical culture

Beyond the new nutrition requirements, this could see a wider cultural change in medical education.

In recent years, many medical schools have added diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) ideas into their teaching. This has changed how conditions like obesity are discussed, with more focus on social and environmental factors rather than individual behavior.

At schools such as the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School and UCLA, students have attended lectures and used materials that describe “fatphobia” as a form of bias in medicine. In these schools, obesity is often discussed in terms of “weight stigma” and” patient acceptance.” Efforts to encourage weight loss are sometimes described as potentially harmful or as contributing to a “culture of shame.” Some coursework and student projects have also examined “fatphobia” in medical care, and certain materials have suggested that weight-loss efforts may be ineffective or driven by systemic bias rather than by evidence-based prevention.

Critics say these approaches downplay the role of nutrition and lifestyle in preventable diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. They argue that medical training should place more emphasis on strong, evidence-based nutrition education so doctors are better prepared to focus on prevention.

What’s changing?

The eight organizations that set standards for medical education signed on to weave nutrition into every stage of a doctor’s career. Schools that signed the pledge will start requiring the 40-hour nutrition coursework for students enrolling in fall 2026. Each accrediting body will work nutrition benchmarks into their existing standards on their own timeline.

“Poor diets are the primary driver of America’s chronic disease epidemic, and today’s announcement reflects the shifting landscape toward placing nutrition and prevention at the core of patient health,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. “Still, more work remains, and I look forward to seeing nutrition play an increased role as the latest science, data, and best practices develop.”

The hope is that better-trained doctors will be equipped to help patients make dietary changes that can prevent or reverse serious diseases before those conditions require expensive treatment.